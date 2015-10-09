WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X - Week 3 Highlights

9th October 2015, 11:07

It's been another big week here at Radio X towers - on the Chris Moyles Show, Rob DJ brought back the Monday Night Pub Quiz, Pippa rang the White House again to see if President Obama would come on the show and Elijah Wood popped by. Take a look at the highlights.

Shaun Ryder Chris Moyles Show

Chris Relives One Of Shaun Ryder's Biggest Fails.

Shaun Ryder is a true hero.

Shaun Ryder popped into the Radio X office on Friday and charmed the whole team. Chris told a story about the Happy Mondays frontman at Wembley Stadium trying to hide his booze...
 

ROB IS DJ IS BACK!

Rob DJ Is Back...

So many puns, so many catchphrases.

You asked for it, so we delivered. Rob DJ made his great return to radio with his pub quiz and, trust us when we say, he did not disappoint.
 

Pippa Calls The White House

Pippa calls the White House...

...and it's brilliant.

The team are still desperately trying to get Barrack Obama on the show. Pippa tries her absolute best in this clip, which is still pretty rubbish.
 

Dom Gives Elijah Wood The Vaguest Directions Ever

Elijah Wood is here!

Dom gives Elijah Wood the vaguest directions ever.

Elijah Wood dropped by to talk about his new movie (Cooties) and talk about life in L.A. Dom tried to join in, but kind of failed.
 

Olly Murs Gatecrashes Radio X

Olly Murs gets played on Radio X!

(Actual) Olly Murs gets his song played on (actual) Radio X, which was written by (Actual) Paul Weller.

On Thursday it was all about Global's Make Some Noise, Radio X's charity, and Olly Murs forced his way into the studio. It wasn't all bad though, because Murs and Chris made a little wager...

