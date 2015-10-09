WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X - Week 3 Highlights

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
It's been another big week here at Radio X towers - on the Chris Moyles Show, Rob DJ brought back the Monday Night Pub Quiz, Pippa rang the White House again to see if President Obama would come on the show and Elijah Wood popped by. Take a look at the highlights.
Shaun Ryder is a true hero.
Chris relives one of Shaun Ryder's biggest fails.
01:44
Rob DJ Is Back...
So many puns, so many catchphrases.
01:42
Pippa calls the White House...
...and it's brilliant.
04:35
Elijah Wood is here!
Dom gives Elijah Wood the vaguest directions ever.
01:47
Olly Murs gets played on Radio X!
(Actual) Olly Murs gets his song played on (actual) Radio X, which was written by (Actual) Paul Weller.
01:17
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
