WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X - Today's Highlights (7 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
On today’s show: Dave’s terrible lyrics, Pippa calls the White House (again) and Chris discusses yawning etiquette.
Producer Dave used to be in a pop duo called Air when he was nine. Fancy listening to the lyrics to one of his songs?
Madam's childhood lyrics are terrifying...
#BabyBaby
03:30
Continuing her mission to get President Barack Obama on the show, Pippa once again leaves a fabulously detailed voicemail for one of the most powerful men on the planet.
Pippa calls the White House...
...and it's brilliant.
04:35
Yawning while you’re talking to someone - is it a social faux pas, or perfectly acceptable?
Know someone who does this?
01:29
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
