WATCH: Producer Dave has a WEIRD chat with Liam Fray of Courteeners

Liam Fray of Courteeners chats to Chris Moyles
Chris and Producer Dave interview Courteeners frontman Liam Fray and things get a bit weird...
03:28
Chris Moyles and the Breakfast Show team headed up to Leeds for the next stop on the Radio X Road Trip together with O2, featuring Courteeners.
Producer Dave is such a big fan of the band, Chris let him take over the interview with frontman Liam Fray... but things got a bit weird.
Would Dave get Liam to hand over his phone number? Or his email address? And did he end up getting just a bit TOO familiar with the singer? Watch and find out.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
