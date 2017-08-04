Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher In Exclusive Interview

Watch WATCH: So What's Up With David Hasselhoff's Shelves?
The Hoff spoke to the team on FaceTime, but Chris couldn't help noticing something odd about his top shelves.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
You’ll be able to watch Chris talk to the Mancunian superstar about life, running, Twitter, his solo career, Oasis and the current state of his relationship with Noel on Monday.
Two men. One pub. Lots of swearing. One incredible interview caught on camera.
As Liam Gallagher prepares to release his debut album, Chris Moyles decided the time was right to delve further into the mind of Manchester’s favourite son.
As You Were drops in October, with a new band, new songs and a new Liam. This Liam has taken up running, loves Twitter and is addicted to Love Island. What’s going on inside his head?
Chris Moyles meets Liam Gallagher
Chris Moyles meets Liam Gallagher
00:17
Chris and Liam sat down in a North London hostelry one afternoon to chat on camera. And they chatted. A lot. They covered everything: Fame. Money. Running. Twitter. Idiots on Twitter. Sitting around at home scratching your arse. Getting back in the game.
And, of course, Noel. And Oasis.
What’s the current state of play between the Gallagher brothers? How much money would get Oasis back together? Has Noel heard any of Liam’s solo material? What does he think?
It’s the most revealing interview with Liam you’ve ever seen. And we’ll be sharing this online exclusive across Radio X’s social channels on Monday 7 August at 8pm.
Follow Chris Moyles on Facebook to watch the Liam Gallagher interview.
And get the latest from Radio X at www.radiox.co.uk
We'll also be running highlights on Radio X and The Chris Moyles Show, which are available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the country, online and on our app.
Liam Gallagher - Chinatown teaser
Hear a snippet of his As You Were album track.
00:15
Click the like button to receive updates from The Chris Moyles Show in your news feed
The Hoff spoke to the team on FaceTime, but Chris couldn't help noticing something odd about his top shelves.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook