Watch Chris Moyles lose it and almost trash the studio

25th July 2016, 15:33

Chris has a technology issue and it doesn't end well.

Chris Moyles

We all have those days at work when the technology just doesn't behave the way it's supposed to. Chris had one of those days today. Genesys, the system that plays out all our jingles and music, was having a nightmare. Chris decided to teach it a lesson!
Play

Today's show had a few technical difficulties and Chris wasn't too pleased...

00:41

