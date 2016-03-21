The Chris Moyles Show - We asked you to send us actual letters...and you didn't disappoint!

We asked you to send us actual letters...and you didn't disappoint!

This is why we love our listeners so much, we asked you to send Dominic a few letters and you went ahead and did it! And they're amazing, of course. Although Dom does struggle with a couple of the names...

Fancy sending us an actual letter? Address it to;

Dominic Byrne

The Chris Moyles Show

Radio X

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA