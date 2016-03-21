The Chris Moyles Show - We asked you to send us actual letters...and you didn't disappoint!

21st March 2016, 16:01

We asked, and you guys delivered! These letters are amazing!

Chris Moyles

We asked you to send us actual letters...and you didn't disappoint!

This is why we love our listeners so much, we asked you to send Dominic a few letters and you went ahead and did it! And they're amazing, of course. Although Dom does struggle with a couple of the names...
 
Fancy sending us an actual letter? Address it to;
Dominic Byrne
The Chris Moyles Show
Radio X
30 Leicester Square
London
WC2H 7LA
Play

We asked you to send us actual letters...

...and you didn't disappoint!

04:58

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X