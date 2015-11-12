Chris Moyles Interviews Bloc Party And It's The Most Awkward Thing Ever

12th November 2015, 15:45

Chris' awkward moment(s) during the Bloc Party interview...

Wow.

Dave completely nailed it though.

Chris Moyles joined Bloc Party for a chat before their Glasgow gig for the Radio X Road Trip.

Ever the teacher, Chris gave producer Dave Masterman a go at interviewing the band, graciously allowing him to watch him do his thing and see "a master interviewer at work". 

It didn't quite work out the way he planned, but Dave managed to nail it. 

Watch the clip above for Chris Moyles' most awkward interview yet.

