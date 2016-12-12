WATCH: Chris And Dom Went All David Bowie & Bing Crosby

This morning, Chris and Dom got into the festive spirit by re-imagining David Bowie's duet with Bing Crosby on his Merrie Olde Christmas show.

Just in case Bowie's appearance wasn't surreal enough in 1997, Dom's impression of him has definitely just taken things up a notch!

Watch their "sacrilegious" take on the Christmas classic below:

Play Chris Crosby Ft. Dom Bowie - Little Drummer Boy... Chris and Dom re-enact the unforgettable time David Bowie appeared on 02:58

Oh dear. Don't give up the day job guys.

Watch David Bowie and Bing Crosby's original duet of The Little Drummer Boy and Peace On Earth here:

Anyone else starting to feel seriously Christmassey?