Chris Dissects One Of The Great Howard Jones Songs…

No One Is To Blame was a hit for our man Jones in 1986, and features some deeply philosophical lyrics: “You can look at the menu, but you just can't eat / You can feel the cushions, but you can’t have a seat.”

“You’re intrigued, right?” says Chris. “Then let Howard continue.”

You can watch the whole Howard Jones masterclass here.

Play Chris dissects one of the greatest Howard Jones songs... . 03:03

And here’s the original video for your listening pleasure.