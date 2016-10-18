Chris Dissects One Of The Great Howard Jones Songs…

18th October 2016, 14:29

In his youth, Chris was a huge fan of 80s synth-twiddler Howard Jones. So he thought he’d take the rest of the team through one of Howard’s greatest tunes.

Howard Jones and Dominic Byrne

No One Is To Blame was a hit for our man Jones in 1986, and features some deeply philosophical lyrics: “You can look at the menu, but you just can't eat / You can feel the cushions, but you can’t have a seat.”

“You’re intrigued, right?” says Chris. “Then let Howard continue.”

You can watch the whole Howard Jones masterclass here.

Chris dissects one of the greatest Howard Jones songs...

And here’s the original video for your listening pleasure.

