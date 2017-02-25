WATCH: Chris's Birthday Messages Are The Best Thing Ever...

25th February 2017, 06:00

See everyone from Chris Martin to Denzel Washington wish him a Happy Birthday.

Chris Moyles video birthday messages splitsceen

It was Chris Moyles' birthday this week and he was treated to some surprise birthday messages from a few famous faces. Chris Martin used a very British prop and his - ahem - old mate Denzel even lent a hand.

Watch them all here:

Play

Chris' Birthday Messages

These birthday messages for Chris will be the best thing you see today!

01:53

How cool is Denzel Washington, though?

Happy Birthday Chris!

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X