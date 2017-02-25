WATCH: Chris's Birthday Messages Are The Best Thing Ever...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See everyone from Chris Martin to Denzel Washington wish him a Happy Birthday.
It was Chris Moyles' birthday this week and he was treated to some surprise birthday messages from a few famous faces. Chris Martin used a very British prop and his - ahem - old mate Denzel even lent a hand.
Watch them all here:
Chris' Birthday Messages
These birthday messages for Chris will be the best thing you see today!
01:53
How cool is Denzel Washington, though?
Happy Birthday Chris!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook