WATCH: Chris Moyles and Jack Black consider opening their very own restaurant

3rd February 2016, 13:53

Jack Black joined the team today to chat about his new movie Goosebumps. But Chris and Jack got sidetracked talking about something MUCH more important - food.

We NEED to make Jack Black and Chris's restaurant happen!

So it turns out that Chris and Jack Black share a passion for culinary combinations. Have you ever heard of Burger Burrito? Or a‬ ‪‎Burgerlette‬‪Or even a ‎Zomelette?‬ No, of course you haven't. Because they only exist in the kitchen of these two entertainers. Still, they sound pretty good...

We NEED to make Jack and Chris' restaurant happen!

#BurgerBurrito #Burgerlette #Zomelette

04:21

