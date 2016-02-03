WATCH: Chris Moyles and Jack Black consider opening their very own restaurant

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Jack Black joined the team today to chat about his new movie Goosebumps. But Chris and Jack got sidetracked talking about something MUCH more important - food.
We NEED to make Jack and Chris' restaurant happen!
#BurgerBurrito #Burgerlette #Zomelette
04:21
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook