The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Chris "Accidentally" Reads Out Pippa's Mobile Number

21st January 2016, 14:21

Today Chris played little game with the team and their mobile phone numbers. He may have got a little carried away.

chris Moyles highlights

Chris 'accidentally' read out Pippa's mobile number earlier...

Pippa has been approached a few time since the start of the show regarding her phone number. Today Chris may have finally stopped folks needing to approach her at all. It all started as a friendly game, and now it may well be out there...
Play

Chris 'accidentally' read out Pippa's mobile number earlier...

02:36


Also from today's show...

Dave still can't handle that delay button (despite his best efforts)...

It's simple. Chris presses a magical button on the desk and everything Dave says he hears back in delay. It makes it VERY tough for Dave to speak. It also makes it very funny for us to watch.
Play

Dave still can't handle that delay button...

...(despite his best efforts).

03:33

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X