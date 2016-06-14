Chris Challenged Dom to another dare and he smashed it

14th June 2016, 17:14

This is priceless! Dom is a seriously brave guy.

Chris Moyles

All this week, thanks to the release of Deadpool on DVD, Chris is challenging the team to dares. Today, Dom called up a spa in an effort to keep them on the phone as long as he could. Suffice to say he did a great job!
Dom smashed his dare today!

How long can one person talk about the weather?

03:17

