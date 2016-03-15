The Chris Moyles Show - Celebrity Leicester Squares!

15th March 2016, 15:39

It's time for another pointless game! This time it comes from Dave Masterman!

Welcome to Dave's game - Celebrity Leicester Squares!

Another day, another pointless game. Today Dave threw together Celebrity Leicester Squares and it was a roaring success. And with all these *cough* celebrities *cough* around, it was pretty tough to concentrate!
