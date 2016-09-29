This Throwback To When Chris Went On Celebrity Family Fortunes Is Hilarious

29th September 2016, 15:34

Chris's mum and dad may not be as natural as he is in front of the camera, but they sure are funny!

Chris Moyles

 

Today Chris and Pippa reminisced about Chris's time on Celebrity Family Fortunes. 
 
What did they learn? 
 
Apparently Chris loves sunglasses, and his parents are perhaps not natural presenters like their son. 
 
Still, it's damn fine viewing.
 
Play

WATCH: when Chris went on Celebrity Family Fortunes... hilarious! #tbt

02:18

