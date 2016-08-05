WATCH: We Honestly Can’t Broadcast What Jared Leto Said To Dom Here

The star of Suicide Squad says something... and actually leaves Dom speechless.

Dominic Byrne Jared Leto

Suicide Squad is out this weekend and everyone is talking about Jared Leto's portrayal of The Joker. It's terrifying. 

Dom was lucky enough to interview the Oscar winner and, let's just say.... he seriously shocks Mr Byrne.

Play

Jared Leto leaves Dom utterly speechless.

00:26

