Bryan Cranston On Donald Trump: "I Think He's A Robot"

Bryan Cranston has revealed what he really thinks about Donald Trump.

Speaking on Radio X this morning, Chris Moyles said to the Godzilla star “We’ve had a few American guests in in the last couple of weeks and I’ve asked every single one pretty much the same question – how are you feeling about the US elections?”

"We’ve given you a little distraction from Brexit I think" Cranston replied, "I’m a big supporter of Hillary Clinton and I think Donald Trump not only an anomaly to presidential elections in the states but he’s kind of an anomaly to human beings. I mean he is a rare bird. He is never boring. Everybody wants to watch what he says and does because it’s like not being able to take your eyes off an accident on the highway or something."

"I think he’s a robot actually, I think he’s a crazed robot.”

Cranston went on to say "h e is such a supreme narcissist that I think what he wanted was the office. The title of the office of presumably the most powerful single person in the world. But he doesn’t want the job. He doesn’t even know the scope of what it means to be the president of the United States.”

Bryan Cranston's new book, A Life In Parts, is out now.