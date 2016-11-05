This Is What The Breakfast Team Get Up To While Chris Is Away

5th November 2016, 12:00

Who knew things would get so...weird?

Dominic Byrne

As you may or may not know, Chris Moyles has been off on his holidays this week. What you may not know, however, is how the team deal with the absence of their presenter.

We've got to be honest, we thought they'd handle it a little better than. You can watch the video below.

Play

Life without Chris...

01:41

Chris Moyles returns on Monday from 6:30AM.

