Dom Asks Benedict Cumberbatch All The Important Questions

29th October 2016, 06:00

Dom put all your ridiculous questions to the Sherlock and Doctor Strange actor and he handled it like a pro.

Benedict Cumberbatch
The one and only Benedict Cumberbatch dropped by The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his new movie Doctor Strange. 
 
So we sent Dom in for a chat with the Sherlock star and, as is tradition, we put your questions to him. This is gold!
 
Play

Dom Interviews Benedict Cumberbatch

04:45

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X