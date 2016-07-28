"Dom Loves BABESTATION!" Chris pulled the best prank on Dom today...

28th July 2016, 14:46

After learning how to mess around with everyone's digital radios, Chris took it one step further.

Dominic Byrne

"Dom Loves BABESTATION!" Chris pulled the best prank on Dom today...

Yesterday Chris learnt how to mess with everyone's digital radios. Somehow he managed to make YOUR radio at home say "Dom's an idiot." Today he figured out how to attach an image. Dom's face started popping up EVERYWHERE.
Play

DOM LOVES BABESTATION

Chris played an amazing prank on Dom!

02:55

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X