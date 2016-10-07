We Auctioned Off Liam Gallagher Tickets And Things Got Seriously Tense

7th October 2016, 15:30

The numbers just keep going up! You need to see this.

Chris Moyles
Next week we're hosting our vey special Evening In Conversation With Liam Gallagher. It's going to be a great night. 
 
This morning Chris gave away the very last pair in an on-air auction. It was extremely tense, but we ended up with a very generous donation from Matt Smith!
 
Play

Make Some Noise. Auction.

02:58

