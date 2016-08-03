Watch Chris get particularly annoyed by Vernon during The Sample Game

3rd August 2016, 14:37

To be fair, Vernon was being VERY loud.

Vernon Kay Chris Moyles
We love our Vernon. He's a big, lovable lad. And he adores his music. 
 
Maybe a little too much...During this morning's Sample Game Mr Kay was singing along with all his might. 
 
Chris was not a fan.
 
Play

Chris got particularly annoyed by Vernon during The Sample Game today

Why is Vernon in such a good mood!?

02:19

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X