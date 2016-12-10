It’s Officially Christmas… Aled Jones Switches On The Lights!

10th December 2016, 08:00

Chris and the team have a very special guest to bring festive cheer to the studio.

Chris Moyles Show Christmas Lights

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time for the Radio X studio to get festive.

And, like last year, Chris and the team have a very special guest to turn on the lights!

Christmas 2015 was kicked off by Shakin’ Stevens… now please welcome Aled Jones!

The Voice Of Christmas does the duty admirably. See what the festive magic looks like here.

Play

It's officially Christmas...Aled Jones switches on the lights!

.

01:11

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X