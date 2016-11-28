A listener sent Chris a brilliantly annoying present today

28th November 2016, 14:45

It caused Chris to call him an arse...for the second time.

Chris Moyles

Chris, and the whole team, love to receive gifts from you lot. And what a generous bunch you are! In our short time on-air you sent in crisps from around the world, cakes, and even money for the team's Christmas drinks kitty! You really are the best listeners around.

But today a listener sent in something they knew would wind Chris up. A special badge for the tube.

You can watch the video below.

Play

Chris' Present - Tube Chat Badge

01:54

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X