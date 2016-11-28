A listener sent Chris a brilliantly annoying present today

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It caused Chris to call him an arse...for the second time.
Chris, and the whole team, love to receive gifts from you lot. And what a generous bunch you are! In our short time on-air you sent in crisps from around the world, cakes, and even money for the team's Christmas drinks kitty! You really are the best listeners around.
But today a listener sent in something they knew would wind Chris up. A special badge for the tube.
You can watch the video below.
Chris' Present - Tube Chat Badge
01:54
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Coldplay Miracles
James She's A Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook