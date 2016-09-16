Dave Reached 25k Followers On Twitter So Treated Us All To Something Pretty Special

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Cheers for that Dave!
You really shouldn't have said that Dave...
.
01:08
Thanks everyone!— Dave Masterman (@Masterman) 16 September 2016
We made it to 25k, so here's my bottom.
What a time to be alive.#LoveYourBruno pic.twitter.com/B9kLMccaCW
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Coldplay Miracles
James She's A Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook