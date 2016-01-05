The 10 Biggest Moments From The Chris Moyles Show... So Far

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Let's look back on the most popular videos from Chris's Radio X show since it went on air in September last year...
In the first week of the show, Chris decided to have a look round the other stations in Global Towers. On this day, the Wheel Of Fortune chose Heart, but would Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton let Chris into the studio?
Chris Invades The Heart Studio
Chris tried his luck again with the Wheel Of Radio Chance...
02:30
Radio and TV legend Chris Tarrant came into the studio to play one of the most bizarre games ever broadcast. Stand by for some incredible impressions.
Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish"
Will he need any life lines?
04:58
The Radio Wheel Of Fortune chose Classic on this day, but would that station be more accommodating to Chris than Heart?
Chris Moyles Invades Classic FM
Which studio will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?
03:02
What started as some harmless Twitter hijacking turned into a prank battle of epic proportions. After Chris had got the listeners to confuse Vernon by tweeting that all they could hear on air was another station, the Bolton lad upped the ante by taking over the Platinum Hour... from another studio.
Vernon gets his own back! THIS. MEANS. WAR.
#KaysCatalogue
03:24
The pranking climaxed in Christmas week when Chris took over Vernon's show completely... in a very unexpected way.
MUST WATCH: Chris gets his own back on Vernon in time for Christmas!
#HighPitched
05:45
Why isn't John excited about winning this amazing prize?
Sometimes competition winners are not what they seem...
Comp winner John doesn't seem that excited...
04:19
Pranks went out on tour as part of the Radio X Road Trip - what did Chris find waiting for him when he checked into his hotel room in Manchester?
MUST WATCH: Vernon gets Chris with ANOTHER prank!
His biggest yet?
02:56
Rob DJ Is Back...
So many puns, so many catchphrases.
01:42
Possibly Dom's Best Impression Yet...
Dom does a brilliant impression of Sarah Millican... it's absolutely hilarious!
01:27
We've been singing 'Only Fools and Horses' wrong OUR WHOLE LIVES!
Rich or....
04:15
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
