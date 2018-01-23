Heart Breakfast With HAPPY ANGRY Jamie Theakston
23 January 2018, 10:45
Will he crack in the temporary studio?
As you may have heard, Radio X’s regular studio was out of action for a couple of weeks, as the whole thing was given a refit.
Now we’re back in our shiny new home, it’s another station’s turn to live in temporary accommodation.
Yes, Heart are having to spend a bit longer in the “cr*ppy” studio and Chris and Dom have wondered how Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton are getting on.
Will they crack under the pressure? Surely not.