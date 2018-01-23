Heart Breakfast With HAPPY ANGRY Jamie Theakston

Will he crack in the temporary studio?

As you may have heard, Radio X’s regular studio was out of action for a couple of weeks, as the whole thing was given a refit.

Now we’re back in our shiny new home, it’s another station’s turn to live in temporary accommodation.

Yes, Heart are having to spend a bit longer in the “cr*ppy” studio and Chris and Dom have wondered how Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton are getting on.

Will they crack under the pressure? Surely not.