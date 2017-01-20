Ed Sheeran's "Friend" Who Left To Sell Clothes Is On-Air

20th January 2017, 15:43

Watch as Dom, we mean Terry, speaks to Chris live in the studio.

Dom pretends to be Ed Sheeran's friend Chris Moyle

Earlier this week we heard from Ed Sheeran's friend who's apparently "barely getting by" in his Castle On The Hill single. 

Now, we get to hear from Terry who "left to sell clothes," but who seems to be doing a lot better.

Watch as he tells us about the old days in school with ol' Edward.

Play

It's definitely NOT Dom!

01:24

At least Dom kind of got the accent right this time, but we're not sure about those "sleeveless jumpers"

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X