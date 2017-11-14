Dom Genuinely Believes The Loch Ness Monster Is Real!

…But LBC's Steve Allen doesn't agree.

With the revelation that the legendary Loch Ness Monster has been caught on camera again, Dominic Byrne has to remind everyone that the creature is REAL.

A nine year old schoolboy has taken the EIGHTH “confirmed” photo this year of the mythical Scottish beastie, and Dom is totally on board with it.

The rest of the team aren’t sure. Neither is LBC’s Steve Allen, who tears the theory to pieces in a hilarious clip!