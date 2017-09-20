WATCH: Dom's Bromance With Taron Egerton Is Real

20 September 2017, 16:56

Dom & Taron Egerton have a beautiful bromance bubbling..

Find out what happened when Dom met the Kingsman actor.

03:11

Find out what happened when Dom met the Kingsman star.

Dom interviewed the Kingsman star Taron Egerton yesterday, and things got friendly REALLY quickly.

It turns out the pair have a lot in common, and before they knew it they were swapping numbers. 

Chris was a little sceptical about the level of their bromance, but Dom soon had him eating humble pie when he got his phone out. 

Find out what happened next in our video above.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is out now.

