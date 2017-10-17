WATCH: Christian Slater & Chris Moyles Just Became Best Mates...

See the Hollywood actor bond over Star Wars with the Radio X DJ.

Christian Slater visited the Chris Moyles Breakfast show this morning, and the pair totally hit it off.

Most of that was do to with the fact they shared a love of something beginning with S...

Watch our video above to witness the start of a beautiful bromance.

Chris did have to lose his inflatable merchandise for it, though!

