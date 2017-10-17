WATCH: Christian Slater & Chris Moyles Just Became Best Mates...

Now Playing
17 October 2017, 13:31
See the Hollywood actor bond over Star Wars with the Radio X DJ.
Christian Slater visited the Chris Moyles Breakfast show this morning, and the pair totally hit it off.
Most of that was do to with the fact they shared a love of something beginning with S...
Watch our video above to witness the start of a beautiful bromance.
Chris did have to lose his inflatable merchandise for it, though!
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.