WATCH: Christian Slater & Chris Moyles Just Became Best Mates...

17 October 2017, 13:31

See the Hollywood actor bond over Star Wars with the Radio X DJ.

Christian Slater visited the Chris Moyles Breakfast show this morning, and the pair totally hit it off.

Most of that was do to with the fact they shared a love of something beginning with S...

Watch our video above to witness the start of a beautiful bromance. 

Chris did have to lose his inflatable merchandise for it, though!

