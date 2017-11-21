WATCH: Chesney Hawkes Didn't Realise His Google Reviews Were Public

21 November 2017, 13:27

Find out what happened when Chris tricked The One and Only star into thinking he'd been to his favourite hangouts.

When you say the name Chesney Hawkes, most people think of an 80s star with a massive chart-topping hit that never seems to age.

And, now we can add one more thing to the list; a celeb that loves to leave a Google review.

When Chesney came into visit Chris and the team, they decided to use his strange hobby to pay a little trick on him.

Find out what happened in our video above. 

