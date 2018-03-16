Chris Moyles In Dublin - Watch What Happened!

Chris Moyles Show In Dublin. Picture: Radio X

The team headed to Ireland to present a very special couple of shows for St Patrick’s Day… and there were a few surprises!

17 March is, of course, St Patrick’s Day - so what better way for The Chris Moyles Show to celebrate than for the entire team (minus Matt) to take to the skies and head off to broadcast LIVE from Dublin?

Friday 16 March - Show #1

The team head to Heathrow, chill out in the Aer Lingus lounge and then manage to make it to the studios on time, where they practise their Irish accents on each other. But whose is the best?