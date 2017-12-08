Chris Gives “4-Finger Nicky Wire” A Christmas Gift!

The Manic Street Preachers man has a guilty secret… He loves a Kit Kat!

Nicky Wire was on the show today to unveil the new Manic Street Preachers tune International Blue.

But before he came into the studio, James revealed that the bassist was downstairs “eating a Kit Kat”.

We didn’t expect this from the man who brought you If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.

Luckily, Chris had a very special present for Nicky… you can see exactly what by looking at the video.

International Blue is the first track to be taken from the Manic’s 13th studio album, Resistance Is Futile. The single is released today (8 December), while album follows on 6 April 2018.