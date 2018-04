Chris Uses An Epilator On Matt's Legs Live On-Air

This hair removal technique is NOT for the faint-hearted!

The team tried out an epilator live on-air this week, and Chris found the perfect guinea pig.

Producer Matt, who it turns out has the hairiest legs ever, ended up sort of volunteering for the role, and he took it like a trooper!

Watch Matt's hairy legs get the epilator treatment in our eye-watering video above!

What a legend!