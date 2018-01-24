WATCH: Chris & Dom's Teleshopping Channel Is The Best Thing Ever

Q.V.C.H.R.I.S is needs to be on TV 24/7.

Chris and Dom are multi-talented broadcasters who can turn their hands to pretty much anything... Which is of course why they decided to give the world of teleshopping a whirl.

Watch them our video above.

Of course, they have absolutely no idea what on earth they're flogging until the eleventh hour, but that makes it all the more brilliant.

Maybe stick to the day job guys?

And just in case you're wondering... a Sushi Bazooka is a real thing, and we kinda want one!