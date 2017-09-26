WATCH: Chris Did A Hilarious Impression Of Paul Gambaccini

26 September 2017, 17:10

Chris Moyles and Paul Gambaccini

He's not at all angry about being missed off a certain list...

Today Chris was made aware of a list of The Top 50 BBC Broadcasters of all time, and it turns out he never made the cut.

A fair few legends did make it on the list, however, including his "biggest fan" Paul Gambaccini. 

We're not exactly sure what Chris has done to tick Paul off in the past, but we've got a feeling that this impression isn't gonna make it any better.

Watch our video here. 

Chris unleashes his Paul Gambaccini impression & it's VERY funny!

We can't imagine why Paul doesn't like him.

02:55

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,  and download the podcast here.  

