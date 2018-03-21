WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over This Newsreader's "Rapping"

Watch as Chris reminds us of the amazing compilation which sees NBC's Brian Williams rapping classic hip-hop songs.

This week saw Chris and the team relive one of the best rapping compilations ever made. But it's not quite the gangsta-filled compilation you might imagine, but instead stars none ever than NBC's Brian Williams.

If you haven't seen the clips before - which were made famous on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show - watch them in our video above.

While the glory should really go to the geniuses who sifted through all the footage of the newsreader, we're still giving the US journalist a 10 out of 10 for delivery.

Anyone thinking what we're thinking?

We need one with Dom!