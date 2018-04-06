Chris And Pippa's Lidl Trolley Dash Was Epic!

6 April 2018, 14:42

Find out what they managed to nab in just one minute.

Chris and Pippa went to LIDL this week and played the trolley dash game, which went towards a prize for one lucky listener. 

Armed with a trolley (and Pippa in a staff Lidl t-shirt), the pair went around the supermarket's famous middle aisle and nabbed as many items as they could- with hilarious results!

Watch them at work in our video above, and find how much it all came to at the checkout!

