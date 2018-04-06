Chris And Pippa's Lidl Trolley Dash Was Epic!

Find out what they managed to nab in just one minute.

Chris and Pippa went to LIDL this week and played the trolley dash game, which went towards a prize for one lucky listener.

Armed with a trolley (and Pippa in a staff Lidl t-shirt), the pair went around the supermarket's famous middle aisle and nabbed as many items as they could- with hilarious results!

Watch them at work in our video above, and find how much it all came to at the checkout!