WATCH: “All We Hear Is Radio Mnangagwa…”

Dominic Byrne has been paying tribute to classic Queen in this week’s news bulletins… we think.

Zimbabwe’s new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been sworn in this week, meaning that Dominic Byrne has had to say his name many, many times on the news.

But each time the politician gets a mention, Dom pronounces his name differently.

In fact, it sounds a bit like a famous song from the 1980s…