Russell Brand Returns To Live Radio With Radio X Show

Russell Brand will make his return to live radio this Sunday (2 April) with a new show on Radio X. Brand will host Sunday mornings on Radio X from 11am – 1pm.

Returning to his comedy roots, Russell will be joined by special guests in the Radio X studio, with the show also being turned into a podcast.

Russell says: "I'm going to be on Radio X - the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance."

And that’s not all - Russell wants listeners to get involved with the new show and has posed a number of probing questions to inspire you…

What question would you ask Russell live on air?

What are your best/worst traits?

Do you have a special skill?

What moment in your life are you most ashamed of?

What’s the weirdest / naughtiest / most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done to your parent/s, or that your parent has done to you?

Do you have children? If so, what’s the weirdest / naughtiest / most embarrassing thing your child has done to you, or you’ve done to your child?

What’s one problem Russell can help you with? (e.g. A day off work? Begin/end relationship?)

As a parent, what one piece of parenting advice would you give Russell?

To get in touch, email Russell@RadioX.co.uk, or use the form below!

Russell will return to Global – the media and entertainment group which is home to Radio X - after an eight year hiatus from live radio. He previously presented on XFM.

Matt Deverson, Radio X Managing Editor, said: “Radio X is home to big personalities and we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return. He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour. He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.”

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X, Sundays 11am – 1pm from Sunday 2 April.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and online at radiox.co.uk.