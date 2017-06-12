WATCH: Get The Story Behind Russell And Matt's Huge Row

12th June 2017, 17:13

This is what REALLY went down when "the bad thing happened".

A listener wrote in to get the real story behind Matt and Russell's fallout, and unsurprisingly... Russell doesn't remember it so well.

Matt seems to have a better memory of the whole row, and it had something to do with egos and getting kicked out of his mate's masion.

Find out what happened here:

Play

Find out what the comedian did to almost lose his best mate.

01:29

 

Well at least we know!

 

