WATCH: Russell Left JME The Most Hilarious Voicemail

Russell spotted JME wearing his Trews merch when he met with Labour leadwer Jeremy Corbyn, so he decided to make contact with the grime star.

Everything seemed to be going pretty well as the pair exchanged texts, but Russell had to go and do a little rap down his answer machine.

Has he learned NOTHING?

Get the full story in our video.

It's yet to be seen whether JME has replied or not...

Russell also brought his brand new bumbag to the show, and got very excited about its contents.

Delve into Russell Brand's retro accessory and find out about more his tickwicks here:

