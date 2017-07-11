WATCH: Russell Gets The Most-Swiped Man To Give Gareth Advice

11th July 2017, 15:06

Tinder's finest, Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, phoned in to share his top tips for the dating app.

Gareth the most right-swiped man and Russell

Russell's obsession with Gareth's dating life has shown no signs of letting up. So much so, he invited the right-swiped man on Tinder to share the secrets of his success.

Apparently it's all about facing the camera, not posting loads of pics in groups and having a hobby... like flying planes.

Watch our video for some of his more realistic tips.

 

Russell gets the most right-swiped man on Tinder to give Gareth advice

Tinder's finest, Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, phoned in to share his top tips for the dating app.

Photo still: Radio X/Stephan-Pierre Tomlin

