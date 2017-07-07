WATCH: This Story About Russell's Friend Is Seriously Moving

Last month, Russell and the team recalled the time their close friend Martino discovered he had a brain tumour.

While his friend lived to tale the tale, Russell's story about the ordeal is truly out of this world.

Watch our video above to hear his captivating story.

Martino Sclavi's The Finch In My Brain - in which Russell Brand writes the foreword - is set to be pubished via Hodder & Stoughton on 17 May 2018.

