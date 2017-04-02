Watch Russell Brand's First Link On Radio X

Get In Touch With Russell!
Mr. Brand has made his glorious return to live radio. And his first show didn't disappoint.
That's right. Russell Brand is back and live on Radio X! His first show was a roaring success, and Rusty Rockets himself was joined by Matt Morgan, Mr Gee and, of course, Noel Gallagher.
The debut show circled all the big topics; dinosaurs, Russell's dog, and the terror of getting locked in a pantry.
Watch the moment Russell jumped back on air below.
Russell Brand's first link on Radio X
He's back! Check out the moment Russell stood behind the microphone again.
03:11
Russell Brand is on every Sunday from 11am to 1pm on Radio X. Get in touch with the show here!
The Oasis legend will be the first guest on Brand's show this Sunday from 11am-1pm.
