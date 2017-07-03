WATCH: Why Russell Brand Won't Train His Dog...

3rd July 2017, 20:16

Play

When will Russell start to control his dog?

He just won't be told and Matt knows why.

01:58

Matt's got a few theories and his impression of Russell is just hilarious.

Fans of the show will know Russell Brand has a huge Alsatian called Bear, that he's badly behaved, AND Russell refuses to control him, regardless of what he does.

Matt's got a few strong theories as to why Russell refuses to literally reign in Bear... and apparently it's got something to do with the comedian picking his nose too!

Watch our video to find out more.

Listen again to Sunday's full Russell Brand show here.

You can listen to Russell LIVE on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

X-Posure with John Kennedy

10pm - 1am

Email the show

Text 83936

X-Posure with John Kennedy

Ways to Listen to Radio X