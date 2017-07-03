WATCH: Why Russell Brand Won't Train His Dog...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Reaction To Love Island's Chris & Kem Is Priceless
It's safe to say he wasn't impressed by their hummus chat.
When will Russell start to control his dog?
He just won't be told and Matt knows why.
Matt's got a few theories and his impression of Russell is just hilarious.
Fans of the show will know Russell Brand has a huge Alsatian called Bear, that he's badly behaved, AND Russell refuses to control him, regardless of what he does.
Matt's got a few strong theories as to why Russell refuses to literally reign in Bear... and apparently it's got something to do with the comedian picking his nose too!
