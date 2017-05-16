WATCH: Russell Brand Revealed Paul McKenna's Secret Crush

WATCH: Matt's Son Punched Him In The Balls & His Reaction Was Priceless
Every dad can sympathise!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The famous hypnotist visited Russell Brand at Radio X, where they talked amorous animals.
Paul McKenna popped in to see Russell Brand on Radio X, where they discussed the bizarre topic of what animals they took a shine to.
Watch our video here:
Paul McKenna likes monkey cuddles
Russell Brand revealed the hypnotist's bizarre crush.
01:04
Russell chose a tiger because he likes it "wild," whereas Matt quite liked a flamingo's one-legged stance.
But it turns out the hypnotist took a shine to Helena Bonham carter's in Planet Of The Apes. At least she's actually human we guess?
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Smiths Panic
Placebo Pure Morning
The Black Keys Lonely Boy
Comments
Powered by Facebook