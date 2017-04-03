WATCH: Noel Gallagher Tells Story About Russell Brand Getting Locked In His Pantry

Watch Russell Brand's First Link On Radio X
Mr. Brand has made his glorious return to live radio. And his first show didn't disappoint.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Noel Gallagher talks to Russell Brand
Noel Gallagher spoke to Russell Brand on his first Radio X show.
02:43
The Oasis legend called up for a chat on the comedian's very first Radio X show.
Noel Gallagher helped mark Russell Brand's return to live radio by calling in to his first show on Sunday (2 April).
Ever the wind-up merchant, the Oasis man couldn't help but bring up the time Russell Brand got stuck in his "walk-in pantry". Find out what happened in the clip abover.
Listen again to Russell Brand's full show here.
Watch the moment Russell jumped back on air below:
Russell Brand's first link on Radio X He's back! Check out the moment Russell stood behind the microphone again. 03:11
Russell Brand's first link on Radio X
He's back! Check out the moment Russell stood behind the microphone again.
03:11
Russell Brand is on every Sunday from 11am to 1pm on Radio X. Get in touch with the show here!
Comments
Powered by Facebook