WATCH: Why Matt Morgan's Terrified Of Russell Brand's Dog

WATCH: Noel Gallagher Tells Story About Russell Brand Getting Locked In His Pantry
The Oasis legend called up for a chat on the comedian's very first Radio X show.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Why Matt is terrified of Russell Brand's dog...
Apparently Bear has a "personality disorder".
02:10
Get the hilarious story behind Matt and Bear's showdown here.
Matt Morgan might be great mates with Russell Brand, but it turns out he's not really a fan of his dog.
Bear - who actually quite looks like a massive bear - seemed to be fine with Matt at first, but it all changed after one shower.
Find out what happened in our video above.
To be fair, Matt's probably on to something as it turns out Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick reckons he's got a "personality disorder" and is "too enthusiastic".
Remind you of anyone?
The Oasis legend called up for a chat on the comedian's very first Radio X show.
Mr. Brand has made his glorious return to live radio. And his first show didn't disappoint.
Comments
Powered by Facebook